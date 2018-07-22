

CTV Windsor





U.S. mark-ups on aluminum and steel, NAFTA negotiations and the threat of auto tariffs are creating uncertainty in southwestern Ontario's manufacturing sector.

Industry leaders spoke with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh about these issues as he continued his visit in Windsor Sunday.

Laval International's Jonathon Azzopardi says the Canadian Association of Mold Makers is worried about the turbulent trade situation with the U.S. and he's looking for the Canadian government to step up.

“Uncertainly is not good for business because our agreements are so long-term, uncertainty does not play to our advantage so, we need to deal with the uncertainty first,” said Azzopardi.

“Let's get an agreement in place so we understand the rules going forward."

Azzopardi and his association are taking advantage of an opportunity to have a meeting with Singh.

While he doesn't have a seat in the House of Commons, Singh is still a prominent figure in Ottawa and plans to press the government on settling some of the trade uncertainty created by U.S. President Donald Trump.