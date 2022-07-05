Man with taser faces multiple drug and weapon-related charges

Man with taser faces multiple drug and weapon-related charges

Windsor Police

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gunman fired 70 plus rounds at July 4 parade, 7 dead: police

The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least seven people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver