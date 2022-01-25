Man with scissors charged with robbing Chatham motel
A 24-year-old man is facing robbery charges after police say he robbed a motel office in Chatham.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance at the motel on Monday afternoon.
Through investigation, police say they learned that the man, while holding scissors in a threatening manner, stole three laptops and a cell phone from the staff’s office.
Officers found the man outside and he was taken into custody. The property was recovered and returned to their rightful owners.
The 24-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with robbery and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released pending a future court date of Feb. 22, 2022.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Is Omicron milder than other COVID-19 variants? Your top questions answered
-
-