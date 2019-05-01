

CTV Windsor





A 28-year-old Windsor man has been charged after a life-threatening stabbing along Riverside Drive West.

Officers responded to a weapons call in the area of Riverside Drive West and Caron Avenue on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that a suspicious man was in the area and was seen brandishing a knife.

While searching for the man, officers were flagged down in the area of Riverside Drive West and Bruce Avenue by a man who had been stabbed prior to police arrival.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A separate male victim also reported being assaulted by the suspect at approximately 5:25 p.m. in the area of Bruce Avenue and Chatham Street West.

No injuries were reported by the second victim.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., officers located the suspect in the 300 block of Chatham Street West where he was arrested without incident.

The Forensic Identification Branch attended and processed the scene.

The weapon used remains outstanding.

Robert Montgomery, 28, from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, assault with a weapon and breach of probation x2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.