Man with knife robs Circle K: Chatham-Kent police

Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a local convenience store.

Police say an unknown suspect entered the Circle K located on Talbot Rd West in Wheatley around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

Officers say the suspect proceeded behind the counter and demanded money, brandishing a knife and a crowbar.

He was last seen fleeing the scene west from the store.

The suspect was described as a white male approximately 6’ tall, stalky build, wearing a black ski mask, grey hoodie, blue jeans and black gloves. Chatham-Kent Police K9 was called out, which led officers to believe that the suspect got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

If you have any information to assist with this investigation, please contact Const. Dan Steveley at dans@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.