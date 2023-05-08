Man with BB gun arrested in Chatham parking lot

A 32-year-old Chatham man was arrested after police say he was sitting in a parking lot with a BB gun.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, Chatham-Kent police received information that a man, in the area of St. Clair Street in Chatham, may be in possession of a firearm.

Police say officers flooded the area and located the man in a parking lot, sitting in his car.

Through investigation, police determined that the man was in possession of a BB gun.

The Chatham man was arrested and charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released pending a future court date of June 12.