Man wanted on outstanding warrants later arrested for fentanyl possession: Chatham-Kent police
A man wanted on multiple outstanding charges is now facing a drug charge after police found him allegedly in possession of fentanyl early Saturday morning, police in Chatham-Kent said.
According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, police were contacted for a report of a 38-year-old man who was currently wanted by police.
Police located the man and arrested him on outstanding warrants of assault causing bodily harm, assault, and breach of a conditional sentence order.
Upon searching the man, police said they also discovered a small quantity of fentanyl and he was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The accused was held pending a bail hearing.
