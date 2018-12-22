

CTV Windsor





A 22-year-old man was lucky he was not injured after police say his vehicle landed upside down in a ditch on Bloomfield Road.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle collision on Bloomfield near Highway 401 Friday at 10 p.m.

They say the driver of the vehicle lost control and ended up in the ditch. He did not sustain any injuries but damage to the vehicle is about $10,000.

Police charged a Tilbury man with careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

He was released with a future court date.