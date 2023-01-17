Man walking down street with hatchet arrested: Chatham-Kent police

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 28-year-old man after reports he was walking down the street with a hatchet.

Officers responded to Colborne Street in Chatham at 4:36 p.m. on Monday for “suspicious activity.” It was reported a man was walking down the street with a hatchet.

Police arrived and located the man. The man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court.

The 28-year-old Chatham man was arrested and transported to police headquarters. He was released with conditions and a future court date of Feb. 13.