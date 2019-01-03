

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a man was robbed at knifepoint while walking his dogs near Parent Avenue and Ottawa Street.

Officers were called to the area on Tuesday around 9 p.m. and met with a man who reported that he had just been robbed at knifepoint.

Police say the victim was not injured.

The victim indicated that he had been walking two dogs when he went behind a building located at the southwest corner of Parent Avenue and Ottawa Street.

Police say the victim was then approached by a male suspect who brandished a knife and demanded money.

The victim complied and provided the suspect a quantity of cash.

The male suspect then left on foot, last seen walking in the area of Ottawa Street and Elsmere Avenue.

The suspect was seen in the company of a female described as being a heavier set black female.

The suspect is described as a white man, late 20's to early 30's, approximately 5'11, 160 lbs, dark black hair, and a scruffy bearded face. He was wearing a black New York Yankees toque, grey pants, and a black and white patterned camouflaged jacket

No weapon has been recovered.

Officers from the Major Crimes Branch are investigating the incident and reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.