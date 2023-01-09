Man tries to take victim’s money at Wallaceburg bank ATM: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say a fight broke out after a man tried to take a victim’s money at a bank machine in Wallaceburg.

Police received information of an attempted robbery at the TD Bank ATM on James Street at 2:42 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Officers say they learned the man attempted to take the victim’s money as it was being dispensed, resulting in a physical altercation. Both individuals sustained minor physical injuries.

Police say the man fled the scene, and the victim reported the incident to the police. Police examined the scene for forensic evidence and received a description of the man.

On Sunday at 2:18 p.m., police saw the man walking westbound on Main Street in Wallaceburg. Upon arrest, the man attempted to flee from police custody.

The 31-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with robbery and resisting arrest. He was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of Feb. 6, 2023.