Man tracking his ex-wife’s vehicle charged with criminal harassment: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 33-year-old man who was allegedly tracking his ex-wife.

Officers received information Tuesday afternoon regarding a domestic related incident.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man was tracking his ex-wife with a device that was secretly affixed to her vehicle.

Early this morning, the man attended police headquarters and turned himself in.

The Walpole Island man has been charged with criminal harassment. He remains in police custody.