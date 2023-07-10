Man Tasered, charged with assaulting Chatham-Kent police

Chatham-Kent police Tasered a Tilbury man and charged him with assaulting an officer.

Officers conducted a property check on Grand Avenue East in Chatham at 2:22 a.m. on Sunday.

Police found the man and confirmed he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court for weapons charges.

As police attempted to arrest the man, police say the man became confrontational and assaultive towards the officers. A Conducted Energy Weapon (Taser) was utilized, and the man was taken into custody.

The 43-year-old Tilbury man was transported to police headquarters and additionally charged with assaulting a police officer. He was held pending a bail hearing.