WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 55-year-old man has been charged after he was swinging a golf club at officers.

Police responded to the report of a “suspicious man” on Riverview Drive in Chatham on Wednesday afternoon.

The man was allegedly swinging a golf club at passing vehicles while yelling at people.

Officers found the man on Irwin Street.

Police say the man continued to swing the golf club and refused to drop it. As the man raised the club in an aggressive manner, officers deployed a conducted energy weapon.

The Chatham man was taken into custody and charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 19.