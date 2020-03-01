Man tapped into grandmother's bank accounts: police
Published Sunday, March 1, 2020 10:50AM EST
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
LONDON, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are calling ut a case of elder abuse after a 34-year-old man allegedly withdrew cash from his grandmother's bank accounts.
Police arrested the suspect Saturday afternoon in Wallaceburg after he had allegedly and fraudulently obtained the funds.
He was charged with three counts of fraud under $5000.
The suspect remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.