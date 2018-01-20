

AM800, CTV Windsor





A 51-year-old man has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after having his leg crushed by a mini-van Saturday, according to Windsor Police Service.

Officers were call to an industrial accident at the Windsor Assembly Plant on Drouillard Rd. around 11am.

Police say they continue to hold the scene until Ministry of Labour Officials arrive to investigate.

No word on the status of the worker at this time.