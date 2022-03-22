Man suffers serious injury following interaction with Windsor police officer, SIU seeks witnesses

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is seeking witnesses to an interaction between a Windsor police officer and a man near Walmart where the man suffered a serious injury.

The interaction took place on Feb. 26 around 3 p.m. in a parking lot near the Walmart on Dougall Avenue in South Windsor.

Few details are known about the incident at this time, but the SIU issued a tweet Tuesday asking for witnesses to come forward.