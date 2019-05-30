

Essex County OPP are looking for two suspects after a man was allegedly stabbed while walking down an alley in Leamington.

Police responded to the call on May 27 at about 8:30 p.m.

Officers say the victim reported that at 8 p.m. he was walking west through the alley between White Street and Fox Street in Leamington when he was approached by two men.

There was a brief verbal exchange at which time one of the suspects allegedly stabbed the victim.

The suspects were last seen walking eastbound through the alleyway towards White Street.

Police say the victim's injuries were minor in nature.

One of the suspects was described as a white man, about 25 years old, 5'9" tall, thin build, with a scruffy brown beard and longer brown hair. He was wearing a yellow shirt and carrying a bag.

OPP are asking that anyone that can assist in the identification of the suspects involved in this incident, please call the Leamington OPP detachment at 519-326-2544.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.