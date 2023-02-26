Man stabbed during violent home invasion: Windsor police

Windsor, Ont. police are searching for four suspects after a man was stabbed during a violent home invasion during the early morning hours of Sunday in South Windsor.

According to a release from the Windsor Police Service, at approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call about a reported stabbing at a house in the 2200 block of Charl Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a 26-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The man was later transported to hospital with life-threatening injures, while a 35-year-old woman was unharmed during the incident.

Police said four suspects arrived at the residence in a white 2021 Toyota Rav4, and then forced their way into the residence and assaulted the male occupant. The suspects however are believed to have fled the scene on foot, as the Rav4 was left at the scene and subsequently seized as evidence.

The description of the outstanding suspects “has been very limited,” police said.

Investigators ask anyone who lives in the area to check their security cameras or dashcams for evidence related to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online.