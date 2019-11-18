WINDSOR – Windsor police say a man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed on Ouellette Avenue and they are looking for witnesses.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of a stabbing on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who reported he had been stabbed and robbed of a quantity of jewelry.

The suspect fled on foot southbound and then eastbound on Dufferin Place before officers arrived on scene.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Forensic Identification Branch was called to the scene.

Police say they still have not found the weapon.

Through investigation, officers obtained a description of the suspect. He is described as a white man, wearing a black winter coat with fur around the hood, a dark shirt, dark pants, and black shoes with white soles.

The Major Crimes Branch is actively investigating and looking for any information that may help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.