

CTV Windsor





A 60-year-old man is charged with robbery after police say he stole a purse from an elderly woman leaving the bank.

Officers responded to the area of Grand Marais Road West at Dominion Boulevard for a report of a robbery just occurred on Monday around 12:10 p.m.

Investigation revealed that an elderly female had just withdrawn a quantity of cash from a bank in the area.

Police say as she was exiting the bank and walking toward her vehicle, a suspect knocked her to the ground and forced her purse from her grasp.

The suspect fled the area.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was identified.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad located and arrested the suspect at a motel in the 1400 block of Division Road without incident.

Denver Varley, 60, from Windsor, is charged with robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.