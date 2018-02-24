

CTV Windsor





A man was arrested on mischief charges Friday after allegedly shutting off a neighbour’s electricity twice, following a dispute.

Chatham-Kent police say a Howard Township resident called police to complain about a neighbour whose apartment contains the complainant’s utility shutoffs.

After a dispute between the two residents, police say the 29-year-old accused broke into a locked utility room and shut off the complainant’s electricity.

Police arrived and with the landlord were able to remedy the situation.

Police say the accused was away at the time of their arrival and upon returning home, he broke into the utility room again, cutting his neighbour's power.

He is facing multiple counts of mischief.