Man sentenced to life in prison for Moy Avenue murder

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman on Moy Avenue in Windsor.

Johnathon Dasilva will be ineligible for parole for 12 years, determined Justice Bruce Thomas in a Windsor court on Friday.

Dasilva was originally charged with one count of second degree murder. Police said after further investigation and new evidence resulted in the charge being upgraded to first degree murder.

Dasilva was arrested Aug. 12, 2019 after a woman's body was found in a duplex in the 600 block of Moy Avenue near Wyandotte Street East on Aug. 9, 2019.

Investigators said the suspect and the victim were known to one another, but they did not release the identity of the woman or how she died.