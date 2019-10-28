CHATHAM, Ont. - Chatham-Kent police have charged a 22-year-old man after officers say he rolled his pickup truck and took off.

An officer on general patrol in Chatham reported a blue-coloured pickup truck travelling at a high rate of speed on McNaughton Avenue East on Saturday morning at 5 a.m.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but was unable to catch up to the vehicle before losing sight of it.

The officer continued to patrol the area and came across that same pick-up truck upside down in a ditch on Caledonia Road, just north of McNaughton Line.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver had already exited the truck and departed the area.

The driver was eventually found and officers say he initially lied about his involvement in the collision.

As a result of the investigation, the driver; a 22-year-old Chatham man, was arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle with no license, careless driving, failing to remain and public mischief.

He was later released from custody with a future court date.