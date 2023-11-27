WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man retrieving his pet gets charged with assault: CKPS

    Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    Chatham-Kent police say a Wallaceburg man has been charged with assault while he was retrieving his pet from a home.

    Officers responded to a home on Talbot Trail in Blenheim for a disturbance at 9:34 p.m. on Sunday.

    Upon arrival, officers say they discovered the man attended the home to retrieve his pet. Police say he He forcefully entered the house, pushed past an individual on his way in and out and caused them to lose their balance.

    The man was found a short distance away and arrested.

    The 42-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with assault. He was transported to the Blenheim police station and released with conditions and a future court date of Jan. 8, 2023.

