Man rescued from Detroit River in Amherstburg
Logo for the Amherstburg Fire Department. (Twitter)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 7:02AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 18, 2018 9:47AM EDT
A man was rescued from the Detroit River in Amherstburg.
The Amherstburg Fire Department responded to the Canadian Coast Guard Station to assist with the rescue of one person in water around 12 a.m. Wednesday.
The man was rescued by the coast guard on arrival and transported to hospital by EMS.