Man reports pickup truck as stolen to avoid arrest: Chatham-Kent police

A 51-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police allege he failed to remain at the scene of a collision and then reported his pickup truck as stolen in order to avoid charges.

According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, on Feb. 6, a 51-year-old man from Tilbury, Ont. contacted police for a report that his pickup truck had been stolen.

Police said the vehicle in question was involved in a fail to remain collision in Tilbury.

Through investigation, police said the man had been lying about the stolen vehicle and allegedly fabricated the stolen vehicle complaint in order to avoid arrest.

On Feb. 10, Chatham-Kent police arrested the man and charged him with public mischief, fail to remain at a collision and careless driving.

He was released with a future court date.