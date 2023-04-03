Man remains in hospital following aggravated assault downtown Windsor

Windsor police say the victim of an aggravated assault early Saturday morning remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the 600 block of Ouellette Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday where they found a 32-year-old man suffering from serious head injuries.

Police learned the victim had allegedly been struck numerous times in the head by another man who took off before police arrived on scene.

As of Monday, police say the victim remains in hospital.

The suspect has been identified and arrested.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.