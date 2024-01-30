Man pushes elderly woman to the ground and steals her car: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect who allegedly pushed a woman to the ground and stole her car.

Police say it started with a man stealing golf clubs from a local business. The suspect left the area and went to Baldoon Road in Chatham.

Officers say an elderly woman was in the parking lot and was pushed to the ground. The man allegedly removed keys and left in the women’s car. The area was checked, and the vehicle was not located.

This investigation is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Manuela Carmona-Moreno Manuelac@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.