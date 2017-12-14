Man pulled from the frigid water of the Detroit River
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 2:23PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 14, 2017 2:33PM EST
A man who was fishing at a marina on the west side of Boblo Island had to be fished out of the Detroit River himself.
Amherstburg Police Sergeant, Matt Capel-Cure, says he received the call around Noon Thursday and had to ferry over to the island.
When he arrived, he saw a citizen on the dock holding onto another man who had fallen into the water.
Two other officers and a town employee were needed to pull the man out of the river.
Capel-Cure says the man was conscious and talking when fire fighters arrived and EMS took him to hospital to be treated for hypothermia.
Capel-Cure adds the incident is a good reminder to be careful around the water when the cold sets in and how easy it is for people to find themselves in difficulty.