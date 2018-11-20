Man killed in head on collision in Tecumseh
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 6:04AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 20, 2018 7:56AM EST
One man is dead and another person is injured following a head on collision in Tecumseh late Monday night.
The crash occurred around 10 p.m. and lead to an overnight closure of Manning Road while police investigated.
Police say that the crash claimed the life of one man but few other details have been released.
Manning road has since reopened.