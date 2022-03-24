Man in his 80s dies, 34 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 79 new high-risk COVID-19 cases,one additional death and 34 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

A man in his 80s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 592 people.

Windsor-Essex has 338 active high-risk cases on Thursday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 34 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Thursday, including four cases in the ICU. That’s up from the 26 patients reported on Wednesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

9 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

4 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

1 Hospital Unit Outbreak

4 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED