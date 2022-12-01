Man in custody following six hour stand-off with Windsor police

Windsor police say a man is in custody following a six hour stand-off in the Riverside area.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Copperfield Place on Thursday. Police say a person in crisis is currently barricaded inside a house, which has been contained by police.

Police remain on scene, but the area has been reopened to the public.

Case #: 22-111231



UPDATE: A male suspect is in custody following a six-hour standoff with police. Officers remain on scene, but the area has reopened to the public. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/jIOU82fGeX — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) December 1, 2022

Police said there was no threat to public safety.

This investigation is not related to the fatal shooting that took place on Nov. 28, say police.