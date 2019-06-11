Man in custody after stabbing in Chatham-Kent
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 1:57PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 11, 2019 2:11PM EDT
One person was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Chatham.
Chatham-Kent police are investigating the incident that took place on the north side of the city on Tuesday morning.
Officers say a man has been taken in custody.
Police say they have no public safety concerns at this time as it appears as though this was not a random act of violence.
The person has been released from hospital.