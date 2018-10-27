

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have one man in custody and are searching for a second suspect following a standoff on Pierre Ave.

Officers were called to 643 Pierre Ave. around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police blocked off Wyandotte St. E the public.

Police cleared vehicles from the street and residents were asked to leave the area.

The K9 Unit is searching for the second person.

It's not clear at this time how the standoff started or if there were weapons involved.