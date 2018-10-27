Man in custody after Pierre Ave. standoff, search for second person underway
Windsor police standoff on Oct. 27, 2018 (Ricardo Veneza/CTV)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, October 27, 2018 11:47AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 27, 2018 3:22PM EDT
Windsor police have one man in custody and are searching for a second suspect following a standoff on Pierre Ave.
Officers were called to 643 Pierre Ave. around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police blocked off Wyandotte St. E the public.
Police cleared vehicles from the street and residents were asked to leave the area.
The K9 Unit is searching for the second person.
It's not clear at this time how the standoff started or if there were weapons involved.
.@WindsorPolice breached the front door and have one man in custody. K9 Unit searching for the second person, full video on Facebook. @CTVWindsor @AM800News #cklw pic.twitter.com/HD6O1ai1AH— Gord Bacon (@baconAM800) October 27, 2018