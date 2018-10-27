

Windsor police have one man in custody and another man has been sent to hospital following a standoff on Pierre Ave.

Officers were called to 643 Pierre Ave. around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police blocked off Wyandotte St. E. to the public.

Police cleared vehicles from the street and residents were asked to leave the area.

An officer could be heard on a bullhorn telling someone inside the building to pick up the phone around 12 p.m.

Police brought in a robot at around 12:30 pm. Around 4 p.m., officers were seen removing what appeared to be a handgun and a baseball bat.

It's not clear at this time how the standoff started.