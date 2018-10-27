Man in custody after Pierre Ave. standoff, another sent to hospital
Windsor police standoff on Oct. 27, 2018 (Ricardo Veneza/CTV)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, October 27, 2018 11:47AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 27, 2018 4:13PM EDT
Windsor police have one man in custody and another man has been sent to hospital following a standoff on Pierre Ave.
Officers were called to 643 Pierre Ave. around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police blocked off Wyandotte St. E. to the public.
Police cleared vehicles from the street and residents were asked to leave the area.
An officer could be heard on a bullhorn telling someone inside the building to pick up the phone around 12 p.m.
Police brought in a robot at around 12:30 pm. Around 4 p.m., officers were seen removing what appeared to be a handgun and a baseball bat.
It's not clear at this time how the standoff started.
.@WindsorPolice breached the front door and have one man in custody. K9 Unit searching for the second person, full video on Facebook. @CTVWindsor @AM800News #cklw pic.twitter.com/HD6O1ai1AH— Gord Bacon (@baconAM800) October 27, 2018