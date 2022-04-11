Man in 80s dies, 259 new high-risk cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death, 259 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 61 hospitalizations.

There were 129 new high-risk cases reported on Saturday, 85 on Sunday and 45 on Monday.

One man in his 80s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 597 people.

Windsor-Essex has 354 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 61 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Monday, including two cases in the ICU. That is an increase from Friday, when WECHU reported 51 COVID patients in area hospitals. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

There were 46 people with COVID at Windsor Regional Hospital on Sunday. Twenty-three people were being primarily treated for the virus. A full breakdown, including vaccination status, is available here.

There were 11 patients with COVID-19 at Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington on Monday. Three of them were being primarily treated for the virus. The hospital posts the breakdown of cases online.

21 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

12 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

4 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

5 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED