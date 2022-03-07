Man in 70s dies, COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 29 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 207 new high-risk cases since Friday, and 29 hospitalizations on Monday.

A man in his 70s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 581 people.

Of the new cases, 60 were reported on Saturday, 78 reported on Sunday, and 69 reported on Monday.

Windsor-Essex has 256 active high-risk cases on Monday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 16 people with COVID in hospital on Sunday. WRH says nine are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, seven are fully vaccinated and two are unvaccinated. There are two COVID patients in the ICU. Two are being primarily treated for the virus. Both are unvaccinated.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare reported Thursday there are seven people with confirmed COVID-19 in the hospital. Five are fully vaccinated and two are unvaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Friday, there are three patients with COVID in the hospital. Two vaccinated patients are being primarily treated for the virus.

17 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

8 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

2 Hospital Unit Outbreak

6 Community Outbreaks

1 Workplace Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED