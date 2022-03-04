Man in 70s dies, COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 42 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 106 new high risk cases and 42 hospitalizations on Friday.

A man in his 70s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 580 people.

Windsor-Essex has 275 active high risk cases on Thursday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 30 people with COVID in hospital on Thursday. WRH says 16 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 13 are fully vaccinated and three are unvaccinated. There are four COVID patients in the ICU. Three are being primarily treated for the virus. One is vaccinated and two are unvaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Friday, there are four patients with COVID in hospital. Two vaccinated patients are being primarily treated for the virus.

18 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

8 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

2 Hospital Unit Outbreak

6 Community Outbreaks

2 Workplace Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED