Man in 70s dies, 46 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death, 106 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 46 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

One man in his 70s from a long-term care home has died. This is the third report in a row a resident of a long-term care home has died with the virus. A man in his 90s from LTC died on Monday and a man in his 80s from LTC died in the previous report on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 595 people.

Windsor-Essex has 300 active high-risk cases on Tuesday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 46 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Monday, including three cases in the ICU. That is an increase from Monday, when WECHU reported 44 COVID patients in area hospitals. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

16 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

9 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

1 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

6 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED