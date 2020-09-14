WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 45-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after police say two shotgun rounds were fired at camper trailer in Wallaceburg.

Just after 4 a.m. Monday morning, Chatham-Kent police responded to a shooting on North River Line.

Through investigation, police learned that unknown suspect(s) fired what appeared to be two shotgun rounds at a camper trailer on the property.

The 45-year-old man was transported to hospital for medical attention. He was treated and released.

The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Hamilton at danha@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #284. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.