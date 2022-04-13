Man facing theft and drug charges in Chatham-Kent

A 25-year-old man is facing drug and theft charges after police say a security camera caught him stealing a bicycle.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, officers responded to a theft of a bicycle from a residence on Sheldon Ave in Chatham.

Police say the theft was capture by a surveillance camera. Still images of the suspect were provided to police.

Sometime later, police observed the suspect on Lacroix Street in Chatham.

Officers say the suspect ran from police, but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. Subsequent to arrest, police say the man was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

The 25-year-old man was charged with theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to police headquarters where he was released with conditions and a future court date of May 12, 2022.