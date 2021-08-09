WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two hours after being released from custody on mischief charges a man allegedly started smashing the windows of four Chatham businesses, police say.

Chatham-Kent police arrested the 43-year-old man for mischief and causing a disturbance in Wallaceburg on Saturday. Police say he was currently on charges for numerous mischief counts from an incident in Dresden earlier this week.

The man was transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters where he was held for bail.

Police say he was released from custody on Sunday with a future court date, but within two house began smashing the windows of four businesses in the St. Clair Street area in Chatham.

The man was again arrested and taken to the police station where he was held for bail.

In total, the man has raked up 14 mischief charges and caused $30,000 in damages to the community.