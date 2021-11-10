Man facing multiple charges following drug trafficking investigation

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police have arrested a suspect and seized drugs including cocaine and fentanyl, cash and weapons in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) launched the investigation in October. Over the course of the investigation a suspect and involved vehicle were identified.

Members of the DIGS Unit found the suspect on Monday and he was arrested without incident.

Police say the vehicle was also located and a quantity of drugs, currency, ammunition and prohibited weapons were located and seized as evidence.

A 29-year-old Windsor man has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

Possess a prohibited weapon - brass knuckles

Possess a prohibited weapon - prohibited knife (3 counts)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com