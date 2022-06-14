Man facing charges following child pornography investigation

Windsor police have charged a 20-year-old man following a months-long investigation into the suspected possession of child pornography.

Police say the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched the investigation in March after receiving information about an online offence. Police identified a suspect and the involved residence.

Investigators were granted a search warrant which was executed Thursday. Police say the suspect was arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, Daniel Dorey, 20, of Windsor is facing the following charges:

Unlawfully access child pornography

Distribute child pornography

Unlawfully possess child pornography

Anyone with information is asked to contact ICE unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com