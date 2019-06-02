Man facing charges after weapons, drugs found in residence
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, June 2, 2019 4:10PM EDT
An emergency inspection at a Chatham residence has led to charges against a man.
Chatham-Kent police say shortly before the 2 p.m. on Saturday a landlord called them about a .22-caliber rifle located on a couch.
Police say they also found a pistol grip shotgun, methamphetamine, scales, and cash in plain view.
The 39-year-old tenant was arrested on scene for possession for the purpose of trafficking and unsafe storage of a firearm.
He was held for bail.