Man facing charges after vehicle leaves roadway and lands on lawn
File Photo
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, September 22, 2018 11:44AM EDT
A 56-year-old man has been charged with drinking and driving after his vehicle ended up on the front lawn of a residence.
Chatham-Kent police say early on Saturday, a man driving westbound on Park Ave West failed to stop for a stop sign.
They say his vehicle left the roadway and came to rest on a resident’s front lawn.
Police believed the man was driving under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.
The man has been charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.