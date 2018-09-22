

CTV Windsor





A 56-year-old man has been charged with drinking and driving after his vehicle ended up on the front lawn of a residence.

Chatham-Kent police say early on Saturday, a man driving westbound on Park Ave West failed to stop for a stop sign.

They say his vehicle left the roadway and came to rest on a resident’s front lawn.

Police believed the man was driving under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

The man has been charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.