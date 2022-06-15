Man facing charges after two Chatham-Kent break-ins

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 59-year-old Sarnia man after two break-ins.

Police responded to a break and enter at a residence on St. Clair Street in Chatham around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say the homeowner returned home to find his home, and an outbuilding had been entered and several items stolen, including a blue Columbia Rambler bicycle with a brown leather seat.

At 5:14 p.m., police responded to a mischief complaint at another residence on St. Clair Street.

Upon arrival, police learned the homeowner found the man on her property and believed he had entered her barn. When she confronted the man, he allegedly became hostile and threw a rock through a window in her house. The man left the area but left a blue bicycle behind, which matched the bike stolen earlier.

The homeowner described the man and provided his direction of travel.

At 7:30 p.m., police located the man and arrested him. Upon arrest, police say he had identification belonging to the first homeowner.

The 59-year-old Sarnia man was charged with break and enter, mischief and possession of the stolen property. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.