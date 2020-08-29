WINDSOR, ONT. -- After receiving a call for a vehicle in the middle of the road, Chatham-Kent police arrested a man who was allegedly found asleep at the wheel.

Police say they were contacted around 2:49 a.m. for a vehicle in the middle of the road in the area of Base Line and Dawn Mills Road in Dresden.

The vehicle had stopped in a lane to oncoming traffic.

Police say they arrived and found a man passed out in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The man was then arrested for care and control of a motor vehicle and taken to Chatham-Kent Headquarters.

Police say the man registered twice the legal limit for alcohol in his system. Once sober, he was released with a future court date