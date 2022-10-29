Man facing aggravated assault charge following stabbing: police

A 19-year-old was stabbed during a confrontation between four men in Chatham early Saturday morning, police say.

Around 2:30 a.m. Chatham-Kent police started investigating a disturbance call between a resident on Gray Street and three men.

Police learned the altercation resulted in one of the three men being stabbed before they left the area.

Police obtained the vehicle’s licence plate and found a 19-year-old with a small stab wound.

A 58-year-old Chatham man has been arrested for aggravated assault and weapons dangerous.